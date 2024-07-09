Stephanopoulos: 'Don't Think Biden Can Serve 4 More Years'

ABC News anchor George Stephanopoulos, days after his interview with President Joe Biden in prime time, purportedly told a passer-by that he doesn't think he can serve four more years in the White House.

In a short video published on TMZ, an unknown male pedestrian comes across Stephanopoulos on 5th Avenue in New York City, and, with his phone recording, asks the "Good Morning America" co-host and "This Week" moderator if "Biden should step down."

"You've talked to him more than anybody else has lately," says the man, clearly.

What's not as clear is how Stephanopoulos responds, but his muffled answer appears to be, "I don't think he can serve four more years."

"You don't think he can serve four more years?" the man repeated before adding, "All right, that's an answer."

Stephanopoulos, who's in workout clothes and wearing headphones and looking down at a device, walks off.

Biden's 22-minute interview last Friday with Stephanopoulos was supposed to assuage the Democratic party as well as worried voters and donors that the president's debate performance on June 27 with Republican presumptive nominee Donald Trump was an outlier from being "exhausted" and suffering from a "bad cold." It didn't work.

Biden wandered more than once with his answers to Stephanopoulos, including this response about debate prep:

"The whole way I prepared — nobody's fault, mine; nobody's fault but mine. I prepared what I usually would do; sitting down as I did, come back with foreign leaders or National Security Council for explicit detail. And I realized about partway through that, you know, all the — quoted The New York Times had me down 10 points before the debate, 9 now or whatever the hell it is. The fact of the matter is that, what I looked at is that [Trump] also lied 28 times. I couldn't, I mean, the way the debate ran — not my fault, nobody else's fault, no one else's fault," Biden said before Stephanopoulos cut in with another question.

Stephanopoulos asked Biden no less than five times if he would acquiesce to independent neurological and cognitive testing and release the results publicly. Biden found five different ways to decline.

"Look, I have a cognitive test every single day. Every day, I've had tests. Everything I do," Biden said. "You know, not only am I campaigning, I'm running the world. And that sounds like hyperbole, but we are the central nation of the world," Biden said in one answer.

One Democrat told the New York Post that Biden's interview was "depressing."