David Axelrod: Biden Proves Delusional, in 'Denial'

President Joe Biden's post-debate, damage-control interview with ABC News left one CNN analyst admitting the incumbent is in delusional and in "denial."

David Axelrod, a fierce anti-Trump voice, panned Biden's performance in his softball interview with Democrat operative-turned-anchor George Stephanopoulos and says Biden must step aside before Democrats suffer defeat.

"Only 'the Lord Almighty' could persuade him to give up the race, the president said, as a growing chorus of Democrats, fearful of an electoral disaster, call for him to step aside: Denial. Delusion. Defiance," Axelrod, a senior adviser to President Barack Obama and strategist for his two presidential campaigns, wrote in a scathing rebuke on CNN.

"It can't be the good Lord, but it should be the people who love and care for him and his closest advisers," Axelrod added in a CNN appearance. "His portrait of where he is in this race doesn't comport with reality."

Axelrod took particular umbrage with Biden suggesting a loss would only leave him with the feeling he gave it his "all."

"When Stephanopoulos asked him how he would feel if he continues and Trump were to win in November, the president who has told us that this is the most consequential election of our lifetimes seemed unmoved by that prospect," Axelrod wrote.

"'I'll feel, as long as I gave it my all, and did as good a job as I know I can do … that's what this is about.'

"No, sir. It's not," Axelrod continued. "Sometimes the Lord Almighty comes in the form of enlightened self-awareness.

"The stakes are as great as Biden describes. And if he believes it, as I think he does, he will eventually do what duty and love of country requires, and step aside."