Grenell to Newsmax: Abrego Garcia Deported for Illegally Being in US

President Donald Trump's envoy for special missions, Ric Grenell, told Newsmax on Monday that the El Salvador migrant Kilmar Armando Abrego Garcia, who's gained media attention over the month, was deported to El Salvador because he was in the United States illegally.

"Look, the only way that this makes sense from the legacy media standpoint is if you assume that sanctuary cities are not illegal, that you assume that breaking federal immigration laws are something we just don't care about," Grenell told "Rob Schmitt Tonight."

"This guy is illegal. He's an El Salvadorian citizen, and he's going back to El Salvador because he is not in our country legally."

