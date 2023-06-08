Rep. Greene on Doc: FBI Thought Americans Not 'Worthy' to Know

After viewing the FBI's unclassified document as a member of the House Oversight Committee, Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene, R-Ga., denounced the FBI for deeming Americans "unworthy" of knowing the allegations of a $5 million bribery scheme.

"What I read today is, again, shocking," Greene told reporters Thursday outside the sensitive compartmented information facility (SCIF) in the Capitol.

"We are going to continue following this investigation. We're going to continue to look into everything we can uncover. We need the FBI to keep cooperating with us," she said.



"That's extremely important, and I have very high expectations of Christopher Wray that he'll do the right thing and continue to show us the information that we're asking for.

"What I am upset about, though, is the FBI doesn't think the American people are worthy of this unclassified information. I certainly do. I think the American people deserve to see it and know every single bit of it. That's why when I left the SCIF I made all my notes on this piece of paper here so I can explain everything to the American people."

Among the document's allegations, according to Greene:

Ukraine gas company Burisma was looking to buy a U.S.-based oil and gas company in 2015, when Joe Biden was vice president and his son Hunter Biden and his business partner (which reports say is Devon Archer) were advisers for Burisma.

Former Ukraine Prosecutor General Viktor Shokin investigating Burisma for "corruption and legal problems" was deemed "corrupt" by then-VP Biden, according to Greene.

"Then they hired Hunter to make the problems go away," Greene told reporters reading from her post-SCIF notes.

A paid FBI informant was advising Burisma against Hunter Biden's advice to buy a U.S. company while under investigation.

Burisma owner, which was founder Mykola Zlochevsky at the time, allegedly paid $5 million to "one Biden" and "paid $5 million to another Biden."

"It was all a bribery to get Shokin fired and end the investigation into Burisma," Greene told reporters. "He also told the informant this was common practice in Russia and Ukraine. It's common practice, it's part of business there, it's how their culture works, that they will pay bribery money in order to get business deals done.

"This was definitely illegal for a vice president of the United States and their family members," Greene added.

The document also alleges direct payments were made to both Joe and Hunter Biden, Greene said, concluding her notes taken outside the SCIF on Thursday.

Greene's viewing was permitted after Republicans abandoned plans for a vote Thursday to hold Wray in contempt of Congress over agency documents related to the alleged criminal bribery scheme.

The House Oversight and Accountability Committee had been set to vote over accusations that Wray and his agency refused to provide an unclassified document being sought by the panel's Republicans.

The committee said in a written statement the hearing had been removed from Thursday's schedule after the FBI "caved and is now allowing all members of the Oversight and Accountability Committee to review this unclassified record."

Committee Chair James Comer, R-Ky., has said the document relates to "a trusted, highly credible informant" with information Joe Biden was "involved in a criminal bribery scheme."

The White House has said Biden has not committed any wrongdoing and has accused Comer of spreading "thin innuendo to try to damage the president politically."

Background information from The Associated Press was used in this report.