Dick Morris to Newsmax: Trump Hitting Such 'a Fine Pitch' Right Now

Presumptive Republican presidential nominee Donald Trump is reaching "a fine pitch" right now going into the first presidential debate, one he rehearses every day with his near-weekly rallies and frequent speeches, presidential adviser Dick Morris told Newsmax on Saturday.

"As he goes up into the debate with Biden, the important thing is that he does the debate performance every single day and he's rehearsing every day," Morris told "Saturday Report." "And, he is in such a fine pitch right at the moment. I couldn't ask him to be better couldn't ask him to be better going into the debate."

Trump made his return to Congress this week, meeting with the GOP to lay out plans for the party in the 2024 elections.

"I'm struck by the fact that he has achieved a total consensus in the Republican Party," Morris told host Rita Cosby. "It used to be that he was a divisive figure and that there were lots of people who disagreed with him on a lot of things.

"He really has become a united leader of the party. And I think his presidentiality is so much more evident than it was — than it is for Biden, certainly — or than it was for Trump in his first term."

Trump spoke in West Palm Beach, Florida, on Friday night and impressed Morris with his stand and deliver performance that will serve him well in the June 27 debate.

"He was brilliant," Morris told Cosby. "He was wonderful. He spoke for an hour and it was just fantastic every minute of it. No criticisms at all.

"The thing that I found extraordinary as he goes into this debate prep is that he stood up there for an hour and cited maybe 50 specific issue positions that he has on everything from men in women's sports, to Gaza, to Afghanistan, to the whole bit.

"And, as I listened to him, I realize that 90 plus percent of the Republican voters and most of the independents agree with every single thing he said."

Trump's political positions are not only conservative, but they are resonated with independents and a large majority of Americans now than ever before, according to Morris.

"It's not like he's carving out positions that are minorities, there is such unity and such belief in an entire program," Morris continued. "I mean, everybody who is — basically the 60% of the country that more or less agrees with Trump on everything — is totally for him in a whole range of these issues, be it energy or electric vehicles, or any other topics.

"It's not that he has a few supporters here or there, it's that he has supporters who basically agree with his entire program."

Morris did note, because a vice presidential candidate cannot come from the same home state of Florida, pundits should "cross" Sen. Marco Rubio, R-Fla., off "the list" of prospective VP candidates.

Trump could declare New York City or even Bedminster, New Jersey, his home, but Trump is not going "disenfranchise" his new home state of Florida with a move before the elect to pick Rubio as his running mate, Morris concluded.

