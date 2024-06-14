WATCH TV LIVE

Skip to main content
Tags: donald trump | vice president | running mate | debate

Trump Focused on Debates in Search for VP

By    |   Friday, 14 June 2024 04:44 PM EDT

Former President Donald Trump, the presumptive Republican presidential nominee, is focusing on debate performances while picking his running mate, according to The New York Times.

The Times, citing three unnamed sources who have spoken with the former president, reported that Trump is focused on three key factors when it comes to a running mate: fundraising prospects, campaign discipline, and debating ability.

Specifically, Trump is looking for a skilled debater who can counter Vice President Kamala Harris, a former senator and one-time presidential candidate who previously served as a prosecutor.

A Trump campaign spokesperson declined to comment on the factors going into the former president's decision on a running mate, noting that only Trump knows how he will decide and whom he will select.

The Times notes that several possible vice presidential picks, such as Sen. Tim Scott, R-S.C., and former Secretary of Housing and Urban Development Ben Carson, have struggled or performed awkwardly during GOP primary debates and that this could hurt their chances of being selected to run with Trump.

Trump's former campaign manager, Kellyanne Conway, told the Times that the skills that make a politician a top debater, such as quick-thinking ability and charisma, can help the candidate outside of debates, but "the opposite is also true."

She said, "If you're not good in debates, you're probably not great on TV and would have a hard time helping voters understand the rationale for your candidacy."

Theodore Bunker

Theodore Bunker, a Newsmax writer, has more than a decade covering news, media, and politics.

© 2024 Newsmax. All rights reserved.


Click Here to comment on this article
Share
Politics
Former President Donald Trump, the presumptive Republican presidential nominee, is focusing on debate performances as a key factor while picking his running mate, according to The New York Times.
donald trump, vice president, running mate, debate
238
2024-44-14
Friday, 14 June 2024 04:44 PM
Newsmax Media, Inc.

Sign up for Newsmax’s Daily Newsletter

Receive breaking news and original analysis - sent right to your inbox.

(Optional for Local News)
Privacy: We never share your email address.
Join the Newsmax Community
Read and Post Comments
Please review Community Guidelines before posting a comment.
 
TOP

Interest-Based Advertising | Do not sell or share my personal information

Newsmax, Moneynews, Newsmax Health, and Independent. American. are registered trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc. Newsmax TV, and Newsmax World are trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc.

NEWSMAX.COM
America's News Page
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved
Download the NewsmaxTV App
Get the NewsmaxTV App for iOS Get the NewsmaxTV App for Android Scan QR code to get the NewsmaxTV App
NEWSMAX.COM
America's News Page
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved