David Friedman to Newsmax: Biden 'Squandered' Abraham Accords

Signing the Abraham Accords four years ago marked a period of "incredible hope and optimism" for the Middle East, but the Biden administration "squandered it," with its failed foreign policies, David Friedman, the former U.S. ambassador to Israel, told Newsmax Sunday.

"It was such a period of incredible hope and optimism, and it just highlights the extent to which our foreign policy has failed under the Biden administration," Friedman, who was in the negotiations to bring Muslim nations to recognize Israel, said on Newsmax's "Sunday Report."

President Joe Biden's "turned on Israel rather than embracing the policies that we adopted," Friedman added.

"We can even see today the legacy this peace agreement created," said Friedman, as it opened the framework for additional agreements "never thought possible in the Middle East."

The Abraham Accords came about because the Trump administration determined that the way to normalize relations between Israel and five Muslim nations was for the United States to stand strong with Israel, he added.

That included moving the U.S. Embassy to Jerusalem, recognizing Israeli sovereignty over the Golan Heights, and determining that the Jewish people have the right to live in their biblical homeland, said Friedman.

"People said that was going to result in unending conflicts, [but] what it did is it made Israel a far more attractive partner to the Gulf nations," he said. "By America standing with Israel, it created the impetus for countries to join in that group."

The United Arab Emirates was the first to come aboard on Aug. 13, 2020, and then on Sept. 15, the administration signed the agreements with the UAE and Bahrain, said Friedman.

But now, the Biden administration has failed on foreign policy, as the president "appeased and empowered Iran" when he took office, he said.

"Iran's GDP was under $200 billion when we left office," Friedman added. "Because Biden doesn't enforce sanctions, [Kamala] Harris doesn't enforce sanctions on Iran, their GDP is two and a half times that. So they've got all this extra money."

Iran is also selling oil to China and Russia, "two of our greatest adversaries" and has used its money to sponsor terrorism.

"They've used it to fund malign activity in Yemen," he said. "The Houthis just shot a hypersonic missile at Israel this morning. Hezbollah, Hamas, it all goes back to Iran. And it all goes back to a failed policy by the United States."

