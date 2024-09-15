Jonny Daniels to Newsmax: Abraham Accords Will Proceed With Trump

The Abraham Accords are still "bearing fruit" four years after they were signed under then-President Donald Trump, and it will make a difference in the accords moving forward if he is reelected, former Israel Defense Forces Staff Sgt. Jonny Daniels said on Newsmax Sunday.

"We can't forget that we're in a situation today in which Israel stands very, very strongly with our allies and even more than those that we signed the accords with," Daniels told Newsmax's "Wake Up America Weekend."

He explained that he recently spent time with "someone very senior and significant from Saudi Arabia," and they were speaking about the upcoming elections and how they play to the future not just for Israel and the Abraham Accords, but to the world.

"We're at a very, very crucial and critical time," Daniels said. "The Abraham Accords were phenomenal. They brought peace [and] brought something that a lot of us didn't believe would ever happen. And we just have to hope really hope that we're able to get these back on track in just a few months."

And if a "specific candidate," implying Trump, wins the election, "we're going to be looking straight to having more accords signed and a lot more peace not just in Israel, but the entire world," said Daniels.

Steven Yates, the White House deputy national security adviser for former Vice President Dick Cheney was also on Sunday's program, and said the Abraham Accords were Trump and America "at their best."

"It was pro-alliance," he said. "It was maximum pressure on Iran. It was creating an alternative path to peace and prosperity. It created new opportunity."

The alternative was President Joe Biden in February 2021 going to the State Department and putting Yemen "front and center."

"He wanted to impose a cease-fire," Yates said. "And how did they want to reinforce it? By withholding arms for our allies. So we wanted to tie our allies hands behind our backs, negotiate with Iran."

The foreign policy under Biden and Vice President Kamala Harris was an "alternative theology" to that of Trump's and led to a "rich Iran that was not under maximum pressure" and a region that came under attack.

Meanwhile, a long-range missile fired from Yemen landed in central Israel early Sunday, and Daniels said it's important to see that Iran is at the "center of all of this."

"Iran, under the Trump administration, was on its knees," Daniels said. "They were unable to do the kind of attacks that we've seen them doing recently. And we can't forget that this entire axis of evil is really spearheaded by Iran … its the beginning point of all of this terror that we're seeing around the world.

"Under President Trump, they had nothing. They had no money. They didn't have the capability to do that. President Biden came in with Kamala Harris and opened the gates to give them everything and anything that they wanted."

