Pete King to Newsmax: Trump Signed Accords; Biden Brought Discord

Four years ago, then-President Donald Trump was working toward peace in the Middle East with the signing of the Abraham Accords, but after President Joe Biden took office, turmoil has hit the region, including with the Hamas attacks on Israel, former Rep. Pete King said Sunday.

"The Abraham Accords was something that every president had tried to get," the New York Republican told Newsmax's "Wake Up America Weekend." "They wanted to get some semblance of that and President Trump did it."

Under Trump, Arab states came to the White House to sit down with Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu to sign the historic accords for the Arab nations to recognize Israel, and that was "so phenomenal," said King.

"We've gone from a great achievement to now having a Hamas attacking Israel, carrying out the worst atrocities in Israel, and getting countries in the world to side with them," King added.

Meanwhile, thousands of demonstrators in the United States are siding with Hamas, and Biden and Vice President Kamala Harris are saying that they have a point, said King.

"We've gone from the mountain peak to the valley," he said. "Trump did a great job there, and Biden and Harris and really the whole world order have failed miserably since then."

Former Rep. Jack Kingston, also on Sunday's program, spoke out about last week's debate, telling Newsmax that the debate's ABC moderators weren't "about to let him get away with anything."

"I still think that Trump won, and he won because she did not answer any specific questions," said Kingston. "She did not say, Here's why I'm different from Joe Biden. Here's why I could not do these things in the last 3 1/2 years, here's my 3-point economic plan. Here's my plan on the border. She didn't have those answers that the undecided voters were looking for."

Trump, he added, was speaking to undecided voters while Harris was "speaking to the media elite."

King agreed that the debate's moderator allowed Harris to get away with giving vague answers.

"I think on form, she probably won the debate but each day it sinks in, people realize she said nothing," he said. "Many of the points that Donald Trump made are the points that they agree with.

"He may not have said it in an artful way, but the average guy in the street, the average woman trying to raise a family and also do a job at the same time, can identify with what Donald Trump was saying."

