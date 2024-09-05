Amb. Danon to Newsmax: Not 'Optimistic' About 2-State Solution

Danny Danon, Israel's ambassador to the United Nations, told Newsmax on Thursday that talks of a two-state solution with Palestine are a non-starter given that the Palestinian Authority has not condemned the atrocities of Oct. 7. Neither has the United Nations Security Council, for that matter.

"I hear many of my colleagues at the U.N. telling us, 'Well, maybe you should do something with the Palestinian Authority. Maybe you work with them,'" Danon said on "Rob Schmitt Tonight." "Ask them, have they condemned Oct. 7? No, zero. Nothing. You know, President [Mahmoud] Abbas will come to New York in two weeks, he never said a word about the atrocities.

"And, unfortunately, when you read the polls among Palestinians in Judea and Samaria, they supported what happened on Oct. 7. So I'm not optimistic about that," Danon added. "I think we will have to wait until they will have a strong leader that will be strong enough to condemn violence and fight radicals, and then we can talk about doing something together. But it's not the case today."

