Danny Danon Returns as Israel Envoy to UN

Monday, 01 July 2024 09:36 AM EDT

The Israeli government on Sunday approved Danny Danon to be the country's next ambassador to the United Nations.

This will be Danon's second stint as envoy to the U.N., where he served from 2015 to 2020.

He will replace Gilad Erdan and is expected to begin his service next month.

"I am proud and honored to return and serve the State of Israel during this critical period," Danon said in a statement, the Times of Israel reported. "As Israel faces numerous fronts, it is imperative for each of us to contribute our best efforts and expertise. This has been my approach in the past, and it will continue to be my approach moving forward.

"In the face of the resurgence of diplomatic terrorism, I am committed to presenting the truth with confidence for the sake of the people of Israel and our shared future."

Danon has been known to be critical of the U.N. and Secretary-General Antonio Guterres.

Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and Foreign Minister Israel Katz both announced Danon's return to the U.N., The Jerusalem Post reported.

In a statement, both men said in Danon "has considerable experience in the international arena, and there is no doubt that his talents and experience will find expression at this time."

Danon, a member of the Likud party, has been critical of Netanyahu.

Israeli media members previously speculated that Netanyahu would be glad to send Danon to New York because the Knesset member (MK) could join party stalwarts such as MK's Yuli Edelstein and Defense Minister Yoav Gallant in attempting to challenge the prime minister for party leadership.

"I think today we should care less about the polls and more about what's happening in Gaza. If Netanyahu will lead the nation to full victory, I think that's what we expect him to do and that's the only way for Israel to recover," Danon told the Times of Israel in March.

Charlie McCarthy

Charlie McCarthy, a writer/editor at Newsmax, has nearly 40 years of experience covering news, sports, and politics.

© 2024 Newsmax. All rights reserved.


Monday, 01 July 2024 09:36 AM
