WATCH TV LIVE

Skip to main content
Tags: danny danon | un | israel | hamas | hostages

Israel UN Ambassador Danon Demands Security Council Action

By    |   Monday, 02 September 2024 02:45 PM EDT

After the recovery of the bodies of six slain hostages from Gaza, Danny Danon, Israel's Ambassador to the United Nations, demanded action from the U.N. Security Council.

In a letter on Sunday to UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres and Slovenian diplomat Samuel Zgobar, who is serving as the Security Council's president, Danon called for an urgent "briefing to condemn Hamas in the strongest possible terms" and "to address the dire situation of the 101 hostages still held in captivity."

Danon pointed to the fact that "the Council has yet to condemn Hamas nor act decisively for the hostages" in the nearly 11 months since the militant group's Oct. 7 attack on Israel.

He also noted that Israel agreed to a hostage release deal in May, "with full backing from the United States," but Hamas refused.

"Even after the United States updated the deal framework on August 16 – Israel agreed, and Hamas again refused," Danon wrote. "In recent days, as Israel has been engaged in intensive negotiations with the mediator in a supreme effort to reach a deal, Hamas continues to steadfastly refuse all proposals."

Danon closed by urging the Security Council not to delay in taking action.

Nicole Wells

Nicole Wells, a Newsmax general assignment reporter covers news, politics, and culture. She is a National Newspaper Association award-winning journalist.

© 2024 Newsmax. All rights reserved.


Click Here to comment on this article
Share
Newsfront
After the recovery of the bodies of six slain hostages from Gaza, Danny Danon, Israel's Ambassador to the United Nations, demanded action from the U.N. Security Council.
danny danon, un, israel, hamas, hostages
197
2024-45-02
Monday, 02 September 2024 02:45 PM
Newsmax Media, Inc.

Sign up for Newsmax’s Daily Newsletter

Receive breaking news and original analysis - sent right to your inbox.

(Optional for Local News)
Privacy: We never share your email address.
Join the Newsmax Community
Read and Post Comments
Please review Community Guidelines before posting a comment.
 
TOP

Interest-Based Advertising | Do not sell or share my personal information

Newsmax, Moneynews, Newsmax Health, and Independent. American. are registered trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc. Newsmax TV, and Newsmax World are trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc.

NEWSMAX.COM
America's News Page
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved
Download the NewsmaxTV App
Get the NewsmaxTV App for iOS Get the NewsmaxTV App for Android Scan QR code to get the NewsmaxTV App
NEWSMAX.COM
America's News Page
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved