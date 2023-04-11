RNC's Alvarez to Newsmax: Biden Not Ready to Work on 2024

President Joe Biden isn't ready to make an official announcement about his 2024 campaign because he's "not ready to do the work to campaign," and he'll lean on social media influencers to spread the word about him so he doesn't have to do that work himself, Republican National Committee spokesperson and adviser Danielle Alvarez said.

"Joe Biden will do anything to have other surrogates campaigning for him because he doesn't want to give up his vacation time," Alvarez, who appeared with former White House senior adviser Mercedes Schlapp, said Tuesday on Newsmax's "Wake Up America." "He's not willing to do the work to lead our country, so he's going to try to run a campaign with different surrogates using different platforms."

Alvarez's comments came after an Axios report that the eventual Biden campaign is aiming to boost his standing among young voters, including with the use of TikTok.

"We've talked time and time again that we should ban TikTok," said Alvarez. "We know that it's an arm of the Chinese Communist Party. We know that the FBI has warned against it."

Biden said Monday he's looking at running in 2024, even if he hasn't made his announcement official. Schlapp said that because Biden is the incumbent, he has some time to announce.

Further, Schlapp said that some major potential competitors, such as California Gov. Gavin Newsom and Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer, have already ruled out running for office.

"Joe Biden does have the time to wait before launching his campaign," said Schlapp, adding that once the campaign gets going, "it's very aggressive."

"It's something that obviously Joe Biden doesn't want to do since he last time effectively campaigned from the basement," she said.

Meanwhile, when it comes to attracting the younger voters, Schlapp said that thousands attended the recent CPAC gathering, but it still is important to note that the "indoctrination [by] the left is dangerous for America."

"I think it's very important for center-right and conservatives and Republicans to come together and help educate our youth in saying, 'Listen, America is the greatest country in the world,'" she said. "We're about to lose it if you end up moving and adopting these leftist's Marxist ideology.

"They need to be made aware of this because we are in a very delicate position right now in our nation, and it's the next generation that's going to end up saving America."

Schlapp and Alvarez, both of Hispanic descent, also spoke out about getting that population's vote out for the GOP.

"Hispanics are the largest growing population in the U.S.," said Alvarez, noting wins in Florida, Nevada, and Texas' Rio Grande Valley. "I think that it is very promising. The RNC has opened community centers across the country to engage with minority voters, and we're seeing success, and we're seeing it paid dividends."

Schlapp added that for many years, Republicans failed to reach out to Hispanic voters in key states, but that has shifted.

"I do think that Democrats are out of touch," she said. "They've left the Hispanics behind. They are not representing them … many of them left their countries or have families that left their countries to get away from socialism, get away from communism, and live the American dream.

"And that's where I think Republicans can be very effective in selling this message."

About NEWSMAX TV:

NEWSMAX is the fastest-growing cable news channel in America!