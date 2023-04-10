×
Joe Biden: 'I Plan on Running' in 2024

By    |   Monday, 10 April 2023 08:53 AM EDT

President Joe Biden told Al Roker on NBC's "Today" show Monday that he plans on running for reelection in 2024.

"I plan on running Al, but we're not prepared to announce it yet," Biden said during a brief interview at the White House Easter Egg Roll.

Biden has said he intends to be the Democratic Party candidate in 2024 but has not made a formal announcement. Biden and Vice President Kamala Harris have said they will run together.

Top White House advisers are set to make final decisions on launching Biden's reelection campaign, NBC News reported, citing several unidentified sources.

"The decision part is over, but he resents the pressure to have to announce what he's already decided," one source familiar with the matter told NBC.

Material from Reuters was used in compiling this report.

© 2023 Newsmax. All rights reserved.


