Biden Not Rushing 2024 White House Bid

President Joe Biden is in no rush to announce a 2024 White House bid.

Biden's advisers and close allies don't expect him to make a reelection announcement possibly until as late as July or even in the fall — and the waiting game is keeping plans on hold for some ambitious Democrats and would-be staffers, Axios reported Monday.

Biden had been expected to announce after Christmas break, after he discussed it with his family, the news outlet noted.

And though there's no indication he's changed his mind about a bid, if he did bow out, a late decision would give a leg up to Vice President Kamala Harris if she wanted to run — and could foreclose options for other Democrats, Axios noted.

Biden's campaign-in-waiting is still in the earliest stages, with decisions needed on top spots, like campaign manager and finance chairman, it added.

Without a significant primary challenge, Biden can stay above the campaign fray, and allow him to contrast his leadership with the turmoil in the Republican Party, and former President Donald Trump's indictment, the news outlet reported.

"No Republican candidate or potential candidate will affect our timing," a Biden adviser told Axios.

The timeline will likely be affected by Biden's trip to Ireland in mid-April and looming issues of the debt-ceiling and budget standoff with House Republicans in early summer, Axios reported, adding Biden advisers also want strong initial fundraising numbers to avoid reports about a lack of enthusiasm or vulnerability.

The first fundraising quarter for 2023 has passed, and the second fundraising quarter runs until June 30 — leading to speculation that Biden advisers might want to push an announcement until the third quarter beginning in July, Axios reported.