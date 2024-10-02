WATCH TV LIVE

Tags: daniel flesch | israel | iran | united states

Daniel Flesch to Newsmax: Israel Wants Forceful Response From US

By    |   Wednesday, 02 October 2024 12:48 PM EDT

Israel wants to see a forceful response and show of support from the United States after Iran's second bombing raid, not just a "vocal and rhetorical response," Daniel Flesch, a former senior adviser to Israel's United Nations mission, said on Newsmax Wednesday. 

That includes a show of support by using the assets that the administration has deployed to the Mediterranean Sea, the Persian Gulf, and the Red Sea, "not just to have a show of force, but have the will to use those assets there in defense of Israel and in defense of the United States and our interests in the region," he told Newsmax's "National Report."

Flesch also spoke out about an opinion piece written by Secretary of State Antony Blinken, for Foreign Affairs, in which he wrote that the Biden administration's strategy has put the United States "in a much stronger geopolitical position today" than it was in four years ago under then-President Donald Trump.

"We demonstrated to Iran that there was a path back to a mutual return to compliance," Blinken wrote. 

"Well, I want to live in his world because it seems a lot more pleasant, a lot safer, a lot more peaceful, but that's not the world we live in," Flesch said. "It was just about a year ago when National Security Adviser Jake Sullivan made a remarkable statement that the Middle East had never been quieter and safer in the better part of a decade. And, of course, a week later, Hamas committed the Oct. 7 attack."

And now, with Iran and its proxies launching attacks against Israel, the belief that the world is safer "just beggars disbelief," said Flesch. 

"Our eyes don't lie," he said. "We can see what's happening."

