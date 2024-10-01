John Bolton to Newsmax: No Limits on Israel After Iran Attack

Former National Security Adviser John Bolton told Newsmax on Tuesday that the United States will likely not try to limit Israel’s response in the aftermath of the latest barrage of missile fire by Iran on Tuesday.

Bolton, who appeared on “Newsline” just before news out came out of Israel about Iran’s missile attack, said Israel would likely target Iran’s nuclear program in response.

Bolton told host Bianca de la Garza that Iran had to “reestablish their credibility” in the aftermath of Israel eliminating Hamas leader Ismail Haniyeh in Tehran and Hezbollah chief terrorist Hassan Nasrallah in Lebanon last Friday.

“[T]he Iranians have refrained from doing anything, I think, because they know that to reestablish their credibility, they need to take a major strike at Israel. But they're terrified of what the Israelis would do in response,” Bolton said.

“And all I can say is if the Iranians launch something more effective than they did in the April attack that you mentioned, I think the limits are off on Israel,” Bolton added. “I don't think they're going to be pressured by the White House to, quote, ‘Take the win,’ as they were pressured back in April. I think they will launch a major response against Iran, quite possibly against the nuclear program, which would be entirely sensible from the Israeli point of view.”

“So this is very serious, and it shows what happens when you let a proliferator like Iran get away with this for as long as we have let them get away with it,” he said.

