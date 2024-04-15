×
Newsmax TV & Webwww.newsmax.comFREE - In Google Play
VIEW
×
Newsmax TV & Webwww.newsmax.comFREE - On the App Store
VIEW

WATCH TV LIVE

Skip to main content
Tags: dan sullivan | newsmax | biden | iran | sanctions

Sen. Sullivan to Newsmax: Biden Afraid of Sanctions on Iran

By    |   Monday, 15 April 2024 08:06 PM EDT

Sen. Dan Sullivan, R-Alaska, told Newsmax on Monday that one problem in the current situation in the Middle East is that Iran has been allowed to flourish financially since Joe Biden took over as president, with foreign reserves ballooning to $75 billion in just three years.

That's a stark contrast to the $4 billion Iran had in reserves when President Donald Trump left office.

Sullivan told "The Record With Greta Van Susteren" that sanctions need to get reimposed on Iran, but Biden is "too afraid to do it."

"The approach to Iran has to be, of course, kinetic with military force the way President Trump used military force to kill [Qasem] Soleimani, the Quds force general, but very importantly, it also needs to include non-kinetic actions like sanctions," Sullivan told Van Susteren. 

"Think about this: by the end of the Trump administration, because of the massive sanctions we had put on the oil and gas sector, the Iranians had about $4 billion left in foreign reserves. That's not a lot of money at all in terms of foreign reserves," Sullivan said. "The Biden administration comes in and immediately says, 'We're not going to enforce those sanctions. As a matter of fact, we're going to get Iran money.' And right now Iran has well over $75 billion in foreign reserves in the three years since the Trump administration.

"And guess what they're using that $75 billion for? To fund Hamas, Hezbollah, the Houthis, to train them," he said.

Sullivan blasted the Biden administration for retreating to its "default position" of "appeasement of Iran."

"We need to reimpose massive sanctions against the oil and gas regime. And this president is too afraid to do it. I have directly asked him to do it and he won't," Sullivan said.

About NEWSMAX TV:

NEWSMAX is the fastest-growing cable news channel in America!

  • Find Newsmax channel in your home via cable and satellite systems – More Info Here
  • Watch Newsmax+ on your home TV app or smartphone and watch it anywhere! Try it for FREE -- See More Here: NewsmaxPlus.com

Mark Swanson

Mark Swanson, a Newsmax writer and editor, has nearly three decades of experience covering news, culture and politics.

© 2024 Newsmax. All rights reserved.


Click Here to comment on this article
Share
Newsmax-Tv
Sen. Dan Sullivan, R-Alaska, told Newsmax on Monday that one problem in the current situation in the Middle East is that Iran has been allowed to flourish financially since Joe Biden took over as president, with foreign reserves ballooning to $75 billion in just three years.
dan sullivan, newsmax, biden, iran, sanctions
346
2024-06-15
Monday, 15 April 2024 08:06 PM
Newsmax Media, Inc.

Sign up for Newsmax’s Daily Newsletter

Receive breaking news and original analysis - sent right to your inbox.

(Optional for Local News)
Privacy: We never share your email address.
Join the Newsmax Community
Read and Post Comments
Please review Community Guidelines before posting a comment.
 
TOP

Interest-Based Advertising | Do not sell or share my personal information

Newsmax, Moneynews, Newsmax Health, and Independent. American. are registered trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc. Newsmax TV, and Newsmax World are trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc.

NEWSMAX.COM
America's News Page
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved
Download the NewsmaxTV App
Get the NewsmaxTV App for iOS Get the NewsmaxTV App for Android Scan QR code to get the NewsmaxTV App
NEWSMAX.COM
America's News Page
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved