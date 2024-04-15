IDF: '99 Percent' of Iran's Weapons Intercepted

Iran's retaliatory attack on Israel on Saturday night mostly fizzled.

Though Iran fired more than 300 missiles and drones at Israel, virtually all were intercepted before entering Israeli territory, said Daniel Hagari, spokesman for the Israeli Defense Forces.

Nevatim Air Force Base suffered minor damage and a young girl was severely injured by shrapnel, Hagari said.

"The Iranian threat met the aerial and technological superiority of the IDF, along with a strong fighting coalition — which together intercepted the overwhelming majority of the threats. ... 99% of the threats launched towards Israeli territory were intercepted — a very significant strategic achievement," Hagari said.

Iran said the attack was a response to Israel striking the Iranian consulate in Damascus, Syria on April 1. The strike killed seven officers from Iran's Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps.

Hagari said 25 of the 30 cruise missiles fired by Iran were intercepted by Israeli fighter jets, while the other five failed to reach Israeli territory. None of the 170 drones crossed into Israeli territory, Hagari said.

A U.S. official told CBS News that of the 120 ballistic missiles fired by Iran, half failed on launch or crashed in flight. Only five impacted Israeli territory, an official said.

In a statement, President Joe Biden condemned the Iranian attack, the first direct attack on Israel from Iranian territory.

"Israel demonstrated a remarkable capacity to defend against and defeat even unprecedented attacks," Biden said. "Sending a clear message to its foes that they cannot effectively threaten the security of Israel. We will remain vigilant to all threats and will not hesitate to take all necessary action to protect our people."

Biden later told Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu during a phone call that he will not support a retaliatory attack on Iran.

"You got a win. Take the win," Biden told Netanyahu, according to Axios.

Iran has threatened a larger attack if Israel responds militarily while also warning the U.S. against further involvement.

"Should the Israeli regime make another mistake, Iran's response will be considerably more severe. It is a conflict between Iran and the rogue Israeli regime, from which the U.S. must stay away," Iran said.