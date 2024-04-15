Jonathan Conricus to Newsmax: Israel Will 'Roll Back Iranian Aggression'

Jonathan Conricus, a former spokesperson for the Israel Defense Forces, told Newsmax on Monday that Israel is formulating a comprehensive plan to "roll back Iranian aggression" following the attack by Iran over the weekend.

The IDF announced on Sunday that it had identified 300 Iranian drones and missiles and eliminated "99%" of those headed for Israel on Saturday night. The attack came in response to an alleged Israeli strike on an Iranian consulate in Syria that killed several high-ranking Iranian officials.

Conricus, now a senior fellow at the Foundation for Defense of Democracies, said on "National Report," "An attack like this from a sovereign country against Israel is not something that can or will go unanswered or unchecked."

He added, "Israel will retaliate. I think that what Israel is now doing is formulating a strategic plan so as not to retaliate just for the sense of retaliation, but to retaliate as part of a bigger and more expansive plan to really roll back Iranian aggression in the region."

The chief of staff of the Iranian Armed Forces, Maj. Gen. Mohammad Bagheri announced on Sunday that the attack had concluded and there was no intention of continuing the operation.

Israeli ambassador to the United Nations Gilad Erdan on Monday called for the U.N. Security Council to "impose all possible sanctions on Iran before it's too late.

"This attack crossed every red line, and Israel reserves the legal right to retaliate," he said.

Iran's ambassador to the United Nations, Amir Saeid Iravani, defended the attack to the U.N. Security Council in a meeting, saying that Iran had to "exercise its inherent right to self-defense under international law" and that the country "does not seek escalation or war in the region" and does not want a conflict with the United States.

"Israeli civilians have been living under Iranian terror for far too long," Conricus said. "All of the terrorist organizations around us — whether it's Hamas and Islamic Jihad in Gaza, or Hezbollah in Lebanon, or a bunch of Iranian proxies in Syria — they are all funded and equipped and armed by Iran."

"Iran's actions over the weekend are, in fact, also an invitation for Israel to actually change its strategy and start repaying Iran for attacking and menacing so many Israeli civilians," he said.

