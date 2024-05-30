WATCH TV LIVE

Rep. Meuser to Newsmax: Purpose Is to Label Trump Convicted Felon

By    |   Thursday, 30 May 2024 06:50 PM EDT

Rep. Dan Meuser, R-Pa., told Newsmax on Wednesday that the "entire purpose behind this [the Trump documents trial] is to be able to refer to their [the Biden administration] political opponents as a convicted felon."

"And again, that's not just sad, that's unbelievably dangerous for our judicial system," he added.

The jury in the Trump documents case returned a verdict of guilty on all counts Thursday afternoon. Trump faced 34 counts of fraud related to the falsifying of business records to conceal payments made to adult entertainer Stormy Daniels.

"I'm hoping for [an acquittal]," Meuser said before the verdict was known, "and I have faith in people that sit there for that long in New York that a rational decision, unbiased decision will be provided. But look, a hung jury is certainly the most likely."

Meuser, who serves on the Financial Services Committee, noted all of the scandals facing President Joe Biden and that a conservative attorney general could one day do the same thing.

"Look at all the connections that Joe Biden has had with [son] Hunter [Biden]. Phone calls, emails, receiving money directly on the same day Jim Biden received it from China and Russia," Meuser said during an appearance on "American Agenda."

"So what's going to keep a district attorney in any county in this country from prosecuting Joe Biden after this? They are setting very alarming precedents that will have very, very, negative effects on our judicial system," Meuser added.

