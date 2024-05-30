Matthew Whitaker to Newsmax: Judge Merchan Trying to Force Conviction

Judge Juan Merchan "has demonstrated at every turn how he is trying to force a conviction against Donald Trump," according to former acting Attorney General Matthew Whitaker on Newsmax.

The jury in the Trump legal expense case is continuing deliberations Thursday after receiving instructions from Judge Juan Merchan on the law and the factors they may consider in reaching a verdict.

Trump is facing 34 counts related to the alleged falsifying of business records to call payments to attorney Michael Cohen a "legal expense." Cohen was allegedly paying adult entertainer Stormy Daniels to not help Democrats tarnish Trump during the final weeks of the 2016 presidential election.

Whitaker agreed with Trump's statement to the press on Wednesday evening when he said "not even Mother Teresa could overcome" the weight of the judge and the prosecution.

"I heard it described as putting bricks on the scale of justice, and I think that's exactly what's happening," Whitaker told "Wake Up America."

"This has not been a fair process, and these jury instructions are inconsistent with what the law actually is."

About NEWSMAX TV:

NEWSMAX is the fastest-growing cable news channel in America!

Find Newsmax channel in your home via cable and satellite systems – More Info Here

channel in via cable and satellite systems – Watch Newsmax+ on your home TV app or smartphone and watch it anywhere! Try it for FREE – See More Here: NewsmaxPlus.com