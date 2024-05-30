Judge Napolitano to Newsmax: Trump Should Have No Worries

As a Manhattan jury deliberates former President Donald Trump's fate, former New Jersey Superior Court Judge Andrew Napolitano told Newsmax on Thursday that Trump should have no worries.

Napolitano, appearing on "Newsline," said Trump already has grounds for an appeal or getting his conviction reversed in his New York criminal trial.

Napolitano took issue with Judge Juan Merchan telling the jury that while a guilty verdict must be unanimous, jurors could consider three different ways a law may have been broken, and that they don't have to be unanimous on which law was broken.

"I would argue that that's unconstitutional," Napolitano said. "The law is wrong, and [Judge Merchan] should have invalidated it long before the trial started. But that dog has left. It's too late to invalidate it now."

Despite the jury instruction, Napolitano said he thought Merchan showed excellent temperament during the trial.

