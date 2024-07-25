6 Dems Vote With GOP to Condemn Harris on Border

Six Democrats joined every House Republican to pass a resolution Thursday strongly condemning Vice President — and anointed Border Czar — Kamala Harris for her failure to secure the United States border.

House Resolution 1371, introduced by House Republican Chair Elise Stefanik, R-N.Y., earlier this week, passed 220 to 196.

"Since being designated the Biden Administration's Border Czar, Vice President Harris has done nothing to address the worsening crisis at the border. The result of her inaction has been record high illegal crossings, overwhelmed communities, and an evisceration of the rule of law. No matter how hard the media tries to rewrite Vice President Harris' role in the border crisis, Americans know this is not just a failure of policy. It is a failure of leadership," House Speaker Mike Johnson, R-La., said in a statement after the vote.

The six Democrats who voted in favor of the measure were Reps. Mary Peltola of Alaska; Jared Golden of Maine; Marie Gluesenkamp Perez of Washington; Yadira Caraveo of Colorado; Don Davis of North Carolina; and Henry Cuellar of Texas.

"Harris was not only derelict in her duties, but she lied to the nation. Just days after Laken Riley's alleged killer crossed the border, Harris told NBC that 'we have a secure border,'" read a statement from the MAGA PAC supporting Republican presidential nominee Donald Trump.

Stefanik on Sunday called the situation the "most catastrophic open border crisis in history," adding, "[President Joe] Biden's open border czar Kamala Harris and every elected Democrat owns this border crisis."

Stefanik's resolution highlighted that it took Harris 93 days to visit the southern border since being installed as border czar by Biden in March 2021.

Further, Harris — nor Biden — have never had a conversation with current U.S. Border Patrol chief Jason Owens or his predecessor, Raul Ortiz, according to the resolution.

The resolution affirmed "that the American people deserve elected officials who understand the gravity of the crisis at the border and who will execute the policies to fix the border crisis; clearly and firmly states that the continuation of the Biden, Harris border policies would be disastrous for both the United States and the American people."