Abe Hamadeh to Newsmax: Dems 'Rewriting History' on 'Border Czar' Harris

Democrats are "rewriting history" by claiming Vice President Kamala Harris was never designated as the border czar, Arizona GOP congressional candidate Abe Hamadeh said on Newsmax, Thursday.

"Unfortunately, the Democrats have an advantage over the Republicans [because] they have the entire mainstream media behind them," Hamadeh told "Newsline," adding that President Joe Biden appointed her to the border position in March 2021.

"That was her main focus and she's failed miserably," he said. "The Biden administration has failed, but it was an intentional failure."

Arizona, meanwhile, is feeling the effects of the Biden administration's border policy every day, said Hamadeh.

"The real-world impacts of the border policies are scary," he said. "In my congressional district here in Arizona, we have ... Taiwanese semiconductor manufacturing coming into Arizona. The biggest around the world. And it's great for economic development."

But at the same time, "30,000 Chinese nationals have crossed our southern border in the last six months, all under Kamala Harris' failed leadership," said Hamadeh.

Hamadeh, also speaking after a short televised appearance between Biden and Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, said Biden's commentary shows that "we have no clue who's actually running our government."

"Joe Biden's mental state is not all there," he said. "Israel has gone under attack not by just Hamas, but just the other day, the Houthi terrorists in Yemen fired missiles into Israel."

He pointed out that when he was in the U.S. Army in Saudi Arabia, "We were getting missiles fired at us from the Houthis, and this administration delisted them as a foreign terrorist organization."

The administration, he added, has "alienated our allies and emboldened our enemies."

"I'm absolutely appalled by this administration's foreign policy that's putting America last," he said. "Kamala Harris would be a continuation of this disastrous foreign policy that abandons our ally, Israel."

Meanwhile, he said that Netanyahu is to meet with former President Donald Trump on Friday, and he hopes that meeting is fruitful.

"Biden is appeasing the worst elements of his party, like Rashida Tlaib, like Ilhan Omar," said Hamadeh. "That's why they that's why they've taken this approach with Israel. It's all politics. It's all electoral. There's no actual conviction. The conviction to stand beside our ally as they're getting under attack by these radical terrorists."

About NEWSMAX TV:

NEWSMAX is the fastest-growing cable news channel in America!

Find N ewsmax channel in your home via cable and satellite systems – More Info Here

channel in via cable and satellite systems – Watch Newsmax+ on your home TV app or smartphone and watch it anywhere! Try it for FREE -- See More Here: NewsmaxPlus.com