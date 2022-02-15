Rep. Bishop to Newsmax: GOP Will Win House, Investigate Hillary Clinton

Rep. Dan Bishop, who will be on the House Judiciary Committee next year, told Newsmax on Tuesday that Republicans will regain control of the House and when they do, "we're going to send the subpoenas" to investigate claims made in a filing by special counsel John Durham showing Hillary Clinton's 2016 presidential campaign had paid a company to infiltrate then-GOP candidate Donald Trump and eventually the White House.

"This tech executive worked for a company that had access to, in the words of Durham's recent filing in court, a sensitive arrangement giving them access to the internet traffic coming into and out of the White House, and they exploited that for political reasons," the North Carolina Republican said on Newsmax's "National Report." "This is after President Trump was elected. Everything the president said about being spied on, his intuition was exactly right."

This, he added, "makes Watergate look like nothing."

What eventually happens depends a great deal on Durham and what else he learns, but House Republicans "hope and expect we are going to get to the bottom of this," said Bishop. "We're going to send the subpoenas. We're going to find out the full extent of what has happened quickly."

His comments come while 66% of Democrats say in a new poll by TechnoMetrica Institute of Policy and Politics (TIPP) they want to see Clinton under investigation for any role involved in allegedly trying to smear Trump by tying him to Russia.

Bishop also voiced concerns on a Labor Department report released on Tuesday showing that the nation's wholesale inflation rate grew again in January to 9.7%.

"They kept telling us that inflation was going to be fairly modest and transitory, but every month seems to bring another horrific headline on that score," said Bishop. "That immediately translates into harm for American citizens."

The report is another example of the "terrible fiscal policy" taking place in the United States, he added.

"The biggest advocates of modern monetary theory say we can spend without limit and we're not worried about our debt," said Bishop. "That's not turning out to be the case."

Meanwhile, COVID mandates are being dropped in several states, and Bishop said he thinks that's because liberal politicians are "rushing for the exit' because Americans have had their fill of mask mandates and other requirements that are "wreaking destruction all across the nation."

"The celebrities were on full display at the Super Bowl without masks," said Bishop. "The only people that seem to me who are going to remain in masks as we're looking at it right now are the schoolchildren who are the least jeopardized by COVID and always have been … it has been irrational from beginning to end."

