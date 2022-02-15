×
TIPP Poll: Two-Thirds of Dems Say Hillary Clinton Should Be Investigated

Hillary Clinton delivers a speech
Former U.S. Secretary of State Hillary Clinton at the opening of the Generation Equality Forum in Paris on June 30, 2021. (LUDOVIC MARIN/AFP via Getty Images)

By    |   Tuesday, 15 February 2022 09:34 AM

A full 66% of Democrats want to see Hillary Clinton investigated for any role she might have had in trying to manufacture former President Donald Trump’s ties to Russia in an attempt to smear him, according to a new poll by TechnoMetrica Institute of Policy and Politics (TIPP).

The figure marks a 20-point increase from last October, when TIPP asked the same question about Clinton.

The most recent court documents reveal that special counsel John Durham’s investigation is ready to prove that the Clinton campaign and another individual identified as “Tech Executive 1” tried to infiltrate computer servers at Trump Tower and a Trump-owned apartment building in New York. 

The team also tried to get into servers at the White House once Trump took office to try to get data that would create the impression that Trump had nefarious ties to Russia in an effort to deflect attention from Hillary Clinton’s missing email scandal during the 2016 campaign.

Here are how the poll results, as detailed by the New York Post:

  • 91% of Republicans called for Clinton to be investigated.
  • 65% of independents said they want Clinton investigated.
  • 71% of Republicans and an equal number of Democrats, said it is important that Joe Biden’s son, Hunter, be kept away from any business involving the administration.
  • 46% of Americans say the media has done a fair to poor job covering Joe Biden and allegations of influence-peddling by members of his family.

The poll, conducted in January, surveyed 1,308 Americans. No margin of error was given.

© 2022 Newsmax. All rights reserved.


