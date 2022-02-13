Trump: Clinton Campaign's Actions 'Would Have Been Punishable by Death' in Past

Former President Donald Trump Sunday called Special Counsel John Durham's filings that Hillary Clinton's presidential campaign had paid a technology company to infiltrate Trump Tower's servers and the White House a "spying operation" that in older days "would have been punishable by death."

"This is a scandal far greater in scope and magnitude than Watergate and those who were involved in and knew about this spying operation should be subject to criminal prosecution," Trump said in a statement issued Saturday through his Save America PAC. "In a stronger period of time in our country, this crime would have been punishable by death. In addition, reparations should be paid to those in our country who have been damaged by this."

Durham filed a motion Friday saying the Clinton campaign conducted the infiltration to establish its "narrative" of collusion between Trump, then a 2016 GOP candidate, and Russia.

The special counsel was appointed by then-Attorney General William Barr to probe the investigation into allegations of collusion between Russia and the Trump campaign.

"The latest pleading from Special Counsel Robert Durham provides indisputable evidence that my campaign and presidency were spied on by operatives paid by the Hillary Clinton Campaign in an effort to develop a completely fabricated connection to Russia," Trump also said in his statement.

Durham made his filings in an investigation against FBI attorney and former Clinton campaign lawyer Michael Sussman. He is charged with making a false statement to a federal agent.