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Tags: gordon chang | iran | oil markets | china | energy | lng | exports

Gordon Chang to Newsmax: US Can Withstand Iran Tensions, Allies Face Strain

By    |   Sunday, 03 May 2026 02:36 PM EDT

The United States is positioned to withstand ongoing tensions with Iran, but key allies in Asia could face economic strain as disruptions in Middle Eastern oil supplies continue, author and China expert Gordon Chang told Newsmax on Sunday.

"It's going to be difficult for Japan, South Korea, Taiwan not to get hurt from this," Chang said on Newsmax's "Sunday Agenda," pointing to their dependence on energy imports from the Middle East.

Meanwhile, the broader objective for the United States and its partners remains dismantling Iran's nuclear weapons program and limiting its ballistic missile capabilities, said Chang, pointing out that some missiles have the potential to reach the United States.

"The United States can wait this out," Chang said, noting that the U.S. has become a net exporter of energy and does not rely on oil shipments through the Strait of Hormuz.

He said Washington could help mitigate the impact on allies by increasing exports of liquefied natural gas and crude oil.

"The one thing we can do to alleviate the problems of our friends is just to sell them our LNG and to sell them crude oil," Chang said. "We have a lot of it."

Chang also said China is in a far more vulnerable position, given its reliance on Middle Eastern oil imports.

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The United States is positioned to withstand ongoing tensions with Iran, but key allies in Asia could face economic strain as disruptions in Middle Eastern oil supplies continue, author and China expert Gordon Chang told Newsmax on Sunday.
gordon chang, iran, oil markets, china, energy, lng, exports
353
2026-36-03
Sunday, 03 May 2026 02:36 PM
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