Trump: 'Zero' Media Coverage of Hillary Clinton Spying Scandal

Former President Donald Trump tore into the mainstream media Monday for refusing to report on Hillary Clinton's campaign being accused of paying a technology company to "infiltrate" Trump Tower servers and later, the White House.

Justice Department special counsel John Durham filed a motion Friday saying the infiltration was to establish a "narrative" of collusion between then-Republican presidential candidate Donald Trump and Russia.

"Can you imagine that what should be the biggest story of our time, bigger than Watergate, is getting absolutely no mention, ZERO, in the New York Times, Washington Post, ABC Fake News, NBC Fake News, CBS Fake News, ratings-dead CNN, and MSDNC," Trump said Monday in a statement released by his Save America joint fundraising committee.

"This in itself is a scandal, the fact that a story so big, so powerful, and so important for the future of our Nation is getting zero coverage from LameStream, is being talked about all over the world.

"Just like they wouldn't talk about the many Biden corruption scandals prior to the Election, (or for that matter now!), they won't talk about this, which is potentially even bigger."

The former president said the mainstream media's lack of Clinton scandal coverage "shows how totally corrupt and shameless the media is."

"Can you imagine if the roles were reversed and the Republicans, in particular President Donald Trump, got caught illegally spying into the Office of the President? All hell would break loose and the electric chair would immediately come out of retirement,” Trump said in the statement.

"The good news is, everybody is talking about not only this atrocity against our Nation, but that the press refuses to even mention the major crime that took place."

About 20 minutes after his initial statement, Trump released another one-line statement: "I was proven right about the spying, and I will be proven right about 2020!"

Durham was appointed by then-Attorney General William Barr to probe the investigation into allegations of collusion between Russia and the Trump campaign.

The special counsel made his filing in an investigation against FBI attorney and former Clinton campaign lawyer Michael Sussman, who's charged with making a false statement to a federal agent.