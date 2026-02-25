Rep. Goldman to Newsmax: Trump SOTU Theme Was 'Pride in America'

Rep. Craig Goldman, R-Texas, told Newsmax on Wednesday that President Donald Trump's State of the Union address left him "incredibly optimistic" and convinced that American pride is roaring back after four years of decline under former President Joe Biden.

Appearing on Newsmax's "Wake Up America," Goldman said the energy inside the chamber Tuesday night was "electric" and predicted the momentum would carry into the midterm elections.

"Incredibly optimistic," Goldman said when asked how the speech made him feel. "That was, I think, part of the theme of the speech last night is pride in America and returning pride in America."

He contrasted Trump's message with what he described as a troubled chapter under the president's Democrat predecessor.

"Frankly, four years under the Biden administration, there was no pride," Goldman said. "This was a nation in chaos."

He emphasized that Trump has delivered results in just over a year back in office. "Let's be very clear, it's been just over one year — one year — that President Trump" has been leading, Goldman said, noting some Cabinet officials have served even less time.

"You can't snap a finger and do everything you possibly want to do in one year's time as a president or administration," he said. "But look what he's done."

Goldman pointed to what he described as lower inflation, lower gas prices across the country, lower egg prices, and falling interest and mortgage rates compared with the Biden years.

"He has just begun, and we've just begun in Congress," Goldman said, arguing that Republicans are working to cement Trump's agenda into law.

The congressman highlighted passage of the "one, big, beautiful bill last summer" and said lawmakers "finally passed the Trump budget," calling it a major step toward undoing Biden-era policies.

"As soon as the Senate Democrats wake up and pass the Homeland Security portion of the budget, we will finally have a Trump budget — no longer in the Biden budget," Goldman said.

Border security, he argued, is another stark example of change. Goldman said Americans remember how "porous the borders were under Joe Biden" and dismissed claims that new legislation was needed to secure it as "nonsense."

"We needed a new president," he said, crediting Trump with having "totally, completely changed where we are in America."

Goldman also blasted the Democrats' response to the speech, delivered by Virginia Gov. Abigail Spanberger.

"I've got one word — jealousy," he said. "That's all it is, is jealousy."

"They can't point out to one accomplishment of the Biden administration in four years," Goldman added, contrasting that record with what he called Trump's growing list of achievements.

With three years left in Trump's term and Congress moving to codify executive actions, he said the American comeback is only beginning.

"There is complete pride," Goldman said. "And like [Trump] said – he's just getting started."

