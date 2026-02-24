WATCH TV LIVE

Skip to main content
NEWSMAX TV HEALTH MONEY WORLD
Tags: fiscal | trump

Key Takeaway From Trump's State of the Union

Key Takeaway From Trump's State of the Union
(AP)

Tuesday, 24 February 2026 10:09 PM EST

President Donald Trump delivered his State of the Union address to a joint session of Congress on Tuesday, a potentially pivotal moment as the White House seeks to firm up support among Republican voters ahead of November's midterm elections.

Trump's speech comes against a backdrop of rising tensions with Iran and voter frustration with the high cost of living.

RISKY BUSINESS

Trump put dollars and cents at the heart of his speech, but he stuck to a risky message on the economy that some strategists have warned could lose his Republican Party the congressional elections in November, when all 435 seats in the House and about a third of the Senate are in play. Democrats hope to take control from Republicans who have a majority in both chambers.

In Trump’s telling, inflation, mortgage rates and gas prices are falling, while the stock market, oil production and foreign direct investment are booming along with construction and factory jobs.

He stopped short of acknowledging the pain that Americans still feel from rising prices, as he has in most of his recent speeches on the subject.

The data shows inflation stalled and even ticked up last year, and the economy lost factory jobs last year.

Voters tell pollsters they are anxious about the economy and are dissatisfied with Trump’s handling of the issue. Fifty-six percent disapprove of his handling of the economy, Reuters/Ipsos polling shows, while 36% approve.

That’s a reality strategists say Trump needs to reckon with if he’s going to be Republicans' chief messenger on the economy as they fight to keep control of Congress in November’s midterm elections.

© 2026 Thomson/Reuters. All rights reserved.


Click Here to comment on this article
Share
Politics
President Donald Trump delivered his State of the Union address to a joint session of Congress on Tuesday, a potentially pivotal moment as the White House seeks to firm up support among Republican voters ahead of November's midterm elections.Trump's speech comes against a...
fiscal, trump
268
2026-09-24
Tuesday, 24 February 2026 10:09 PM
Newsmax Media, Inc.

Sign up for Newsmax’s Daily Newsletter

Receive breaking news and original analysis - sent right to your inbox.

(Optional for Local News)
Privacy: We never share your email address.
Join the Newsmax Community
Read and Post Comments
Please review Community Guidelines before posting a comment.
 
TOP

Interest-Based Advertising | Do not sell or share my personal information

Newsmax, Moneynews, Newsmax Health, and Independent. American. are registered trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc. Newsmax TV, and Newsmax World are trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc.

NEWSMAX.COM
America's News Page
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved
Download the Newsmax App
Apple
Android
Amazon
Samsung
Vizio
Roku
Sony
LG
Scan QR code to get the NewsmaxTV App
NEWSMAX.COM
America's News Page
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved