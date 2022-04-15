Rep. Comer to Newsmax: Most Immigrants Aren't From Central America

Rep. James Comer, whose state of Kentucky is among the 21 states suing the Biden administration over its decision to end the Title 42 restrictions at the U.S. border, told Newsmax Friday that because of President Joe Biden, most of the immigrants entering the country aren't from Central America, and that now "every state is a border state."

"What Joe Biden has done has advertised to the world, regardless of who you are, regardless of your past, regardless of whatever reason, if you want to come to the United States, come on," the Kentucky Republican, fresh off a fact-finding trip to Yuma, Arizona, told Newsmax's "Wake Up America."

"Joe Biden has made the Border Patrol now the welcoming committee to the United States of America. Now every state has an influx of illegals flowing into their states.

"They're bringing drugs with them. They're bringing human trafficking. We've had more human trafficking cases in Kentucky in the last 12 months than probably in the previous 39 years combined. This is a serious issue."

However, the mainstream media isn't talking about the matter, Comer said, adding that he has observed that the problem is getting worse and that many of the people coming across the border now aren't necessarily from Central America.

"We went out with the Border Patrol in Yuma, Arizona, Tuesday night with Brandon Judd, the head of the Border Patrol union, and we went out with him last year in Texas and we didn't see anybody. This year, we saw three different groups that were apprehended and we spoke with one group.

"The majority of people in this group of about 50 were from Cuba and Uzbekistan. So obviously they're not walking here from Cuba or Uzbekistan."

He said the delegation learned that the agents in Utah have apprehended 160,000 people so far this calendar year "and 95% are from countries other than Mexico."

He also called it "hypocrisy at its finest" to be ending the Title 42 rule, enacted to protect the United States from the further spread of COVID-19, but requiring Americans in some cases, like on mass transit, to wear a mask.

"These illegals are coming across the border, and they're not wearing a mask," Comer said. "You know they haven't been vaccinated in the detention facilities. Members of Congress were watching this. Then we have to get on the plane and put our masks on and wear a mask all the way back to our home state."

Note: See Newsmax TV now carried in more than 100 million U.S. homes, on DirecTV Ch. 349, Dish Network Ch. 216, Xfinity Ch. 1115, Spectrum, U-verse Ch. 1220, FiOS Ch. 615, Frontier Ch. 115, Optimum Ch. 102, Cox cable, Suddenlink Ch. 102, Mediacom Ch. 277, AT&T TV Ch 349, FUBO and major OTT platforms like Roku, YouTube, Xumo, Pluto and most smart TV's including Samsung+, Sony, LG, Vizio and more – Find All Systems that Carry Newsmax – Click Here