Rep. Young Kim to Newsmax: Biden Admin Misled Americans on Southern Border

Rep. Young Kim, R-Calif., told Newsmax that the Biden administration has misled Americans on the influx of illegal migrants entering the United States through the southern border.

The congresswoman's remark comes amidst the Biden administration declining to extend the enforcement of Title 42. Title 42 was enforced under the Biden administration at the advisement of the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention to prevent entry into the United States when "there is a serious danger to the introduction of [a communicable] disease into the United States."

"As we know," Kim told "Spicer & Co." during her appearance, "the Biden administration has chosen to downplay the problem at our southern border and misleading the public about [the] gravity of illegal immigrants and illicit drugs pouring in through our southern border."

The congresswoman's appearance comes in light of a new bill she is introducing into the House. The bill in question, the "Comprehensive Southern Border Strategy Act," requires that the Secretary of Homeland Security submit, no later than 12 months after the bill's enactment, a comprehensive strategy to protect the southern border against illegal migration.

But while the congresswoman's bill aims to improve the security at the southern border, the longstanding provision used as a tool by southern border agents, Title 42, was rescinded by the Biden administration on Friday.

Last week, White House Communications Director Kate Bedingfield pointed out "that this is a decision that we have long deferred to [Centers for Disease Control and Prevention]. Title 42 is a public health directive; it is not an immigration or migration enforcement measure. So the decision on when to lift Title 42 we defer to the CDC."

So while the CDC has requested that Title 42 be lifted in light of a declining COVID-19 threat, Congress, no less than a week later, passed $10 billion in COVID funding. White House Press secretary Jen Psaki said that if Congress did not re-appropriate the funds from states, Americans would face ''severe consequences."

House Speaker Nancy Pelosi, D-Calif., said prior to the passing of funds that ''states are getting billions of dollars" in COVID funds, "we're taking a small percentage'' to offset the cost of COVID funding.

The White House says COVID funding is urgently needed, and without it, the country's testing capacity will dip this month, and work on the next generation of vaccines for new variants will suffer.

