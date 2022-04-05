Rep. Tiffany to Newsmax: US 'Borderless' After Biden's 'Deliberate' Acts

The United States has become a "borderless country" because of the ongoing immigration situation, and it's all because of "deliberate" actions from President Joe Biden and his administration, Rep. Tom Tiffany said in a Newsmax interview Tuesday.

"If President Biden and Vice President [Kamala] Harris were really serious about this, don't you think they would be going to the border?" the Wisconsin Republican said on Newsmax's "Wake Up America." But the risk of ignoring the border is great: "They understand the political peril that they're in as a result of doing that."

The congressman added that "prominent Democrat senators" are speaking out against plans from the administration to end the Title 42 immigration restrictions in May.

"It is deliberate on their part," Tiffany said about the incoming immigrants. "People like Klaus Schwab talked from the World Economic Forum about the great reset, [but] America should understand that great reset includes getting rid of American sovereignty."

He added that without the Title 42 restrictions, the immigration situation will get "far worse."

"People are selling their homes down in Cuba right now and making their way to the Mexican border, to our southern border to be able to get into America," said Tiffany. "This will continue. This has been fostered ever since Jan. 20, 2021. Remain in Mexico went away, and catch and release was begun. The border wall was stopped, and from that point on people around the world knew this is the time to go to America."

Tiffany also called it a "complete disconnect" to undo Title 42 at a time when pandemic shutdowns are easing, considering Congress is seeking more relief money.

"What's going on in Congress at this point?" he said. "How do you get rid of Title 42 if you still claim that there is this concern? President Biden could get rid of the mask mandate. We still have it, and many kids still are under significant restrictions in their schools, and now you want to get rid of Title 42. There is a complete disconnect out here amongst the Democrat leadership in Washington, D.C., and the American people."

