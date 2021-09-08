Rep. Comer to Newsmax: House GOP Launching 'Full-Scale' Probe on Afghanistan

Congressional Republicans are launching a full-scale probe on every angle possible in connection with the Biden administration's actions in Afghanistan, as there are still far too many questions that aren't being answered about what happened, Rep. James Comer told Newsmax Wednesday.

"We're trying to find out answers that Joe Biden should have already told us by now, so we're questioning every potential person that would have any knowledge, whether they be in the intelligence community, whether they be active troops, we're trying to talk to people who have just been evacuated, who were behind a few days," the Kentucky Republican said on Newsmax's "National Report."

The Republicans, because they don't hold the House majority, won't be able to have subpoena power, said Comer, and "unfortunately the Biden administration is not cooperating with us ... the mainstream media continues to give Joe Biden a free pass on his botched Afghanistan withdrawal."

Just the fact that nobody is being held responsible after the deadly attack at the Abbey Gate at the Kabul airport points to the need for an investigation, said Comer.

"Why doesn't Joe Biden hold someone accountable?" he said, noting that if the military, state department, or other agencies made errors that led to the catastrophe, then they should be held accountable.

However, Comer said that Biden continues to "deflect blame" to former President Donald Trump, and Democrats are more concerned with pushing through the $3.5 trillion spending bill than handling the situation in Afghanistan and getting Americans out from behind enemy lines.

"There's a huge disconnect between the Democrats who are the majority party and what mainstream Americans want from Congress, so we're going to keep fighting," said Comer. "We're going to be in Washington in a couple of weeks and hopefully, [House Speaker Nancy] Pelosi's grip on the Democrat conference will start to waver because of Joe Biden's plummeting poll numbers."

