Chad Wolf to Newsmax: Corners Cut in Hurried Afghan Refugee Processing

The hurried-up exercise of processing Afghan refugees will require corners to be cut, and inevitably allow people with criminal backgrounds to fall through the cracks, former acting Homeland Security Secretary Chad Wolf tells Newsmax.

"The vetting, the screening, usually takes months or even years to accomplish," for Special Immigration Visa (SIV) applicants who have aided American troops, Wolf said Tuesday on "Eric Bolling The Balance." The Biden administration has sped those up as well as screenings for other vulnerable Afghans, he noted.

"They can't do that reliability that reliable in such a small time frame, so instead they're paroling people in and doing some of those security checks on the back end, and that's where I have concerns," Wolf said. "I think any time you see this many or this number of individuals being processed so quickly there are bound to be corners that are cut."

It typically takes 18 to 24 months to process SIVs, Wolf said, and 80% of them are rejected, meaning that most of those who are being brought in will end up being asylum seekers.

Wolf added that "it only takes or two or three bad individuals" to get through the system to cause a problem. Afghanistan is home to the Taliban and to ISIS-K. Wolf warned that once an Afghan individual is on a U.S. military base, "legally, we can't keep them there. They can walk off. And so that's concerning me that there are some vulnerabilities in the system that the administration's put together."

