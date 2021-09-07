Rep. Waltz to Newsmax: Biden Has Set Stage for 'Terrorist Superstate'

The Biden administration, through its actions in Afghanistan, has "set the stage for a terrorist superstate" while leaving the Taliban with dangerous advantages, Rep. Michael Waltz said on Newsmax Tuesday.

The Taliban not only now have access to billions of dollars in foreign currency reserves, the Florida Republican said on Newsmax's "Wake Up America," but to an international airport that it, ISIS, al-Qaida, or other terrorist groups can use to fly around the world and "now an army armed to the teeth with our own equipment."

"It's outrageous and it's unconscionable," Waltz added.

Waltz, who was stationed for several tours in Afghanistan as a Green Beret, also said he agrees that the Taliban's reported move to block six airplanes carrying Americans from leaving the Mazar-i-Sharif International Airport in northern Afghanistan constitutes a hostage situation.

Waltz said he and a number of other lawmakers began predicting the situation back in April when President Joe Biden made his announcement about pulling out of Afghanistan.

"We began demanding back then that he starts the evacuation and that we were not to remove all of our military assets until every American was out," said Waltz. "But here we are. The administration is trying to kind of take a high five and call this an incredible success in turning the page but we still have Americans left behind."

He said his office has been in touch with several grassroots veterans organizations "that have stepped into the void of leadership" to get Americans and Afghan allies to airports and onto charger flights, but they "couldn't get the State Department to get the appropriate clearances."

"Now we're finally breaking through our own government bureaucracy [but] the Taliban won't let them go," said Waltz. "Why? Because this administration has handed the Taliban a mountain of leverage on a silver platter in the form of hundreds of Americans. This potentially could be the largest hostage crisis since 1979 and it was caused by Joe Biden."

He also accused the Biden administration of "trying to wash their hands of the entire thing."

"They want it to go away, get off the headlines and they can get back to their socialist progressive policy agenda," said Waltz. "But these American families can't wash their hands of it. These are Afghan allies that are being hunted down as we speak."

The administration also wants the United States to believe it has leverage over the Taliban because the organization wants access to international legitimacy and economic assistance, but it's actually the Taliban that has the upper hand, Waltz added.

"The Taliban has the leverage because every time we say no to all of their demands, they walk down the street and take another hostage or don't let an airplane go," said Waltz. "We're already starting to see that play out."

Biden, meanwhile, has the blood of 13 members of the military on his hands and the situation isn't going to disappear for Biden, Waltz added.

"As we head into the 20th anniversary of 9/11, we're in a worse place than we were in 2001," he said. "The terrorism that is going to grow in Afghanistan won't stay in Afghanistan. It's going to spread like a cancer."

Waltz also predicted that Afghanistan will end up in a civil war and American soldiers will have to go back to Afghanistan to deal with the fallout there, "just like we had to go back to Iraq to deal with [Barack] Obama's mistake of yanking us out of there too soon."

The loss of Afghanistan has also revitalized terrorist operations in the Middle East, said Waltz.

"An ambassador from an allied country in the Middle East sent me a note and said the message around the region is jihad has won and democracy has failed," said Waltz. "Their recruiting is through the roof, and he said, 'why I would sign up for team USA right now when it's been crystal clear to the world that they'll be abandoned at the drop of a hat?'"

