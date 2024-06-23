Rep. Tenney to Newsmax: SEC Ignored Hunter Biden's Actions

The Securities and Exchange Commission ignored Hunter Biden's actions involving a scheme to defraud a Native American tribe because he was the son of then-Vice President Joe Biden, Rep. Claudia Tenney said on Newsmax Sunday.

"What does the highest degree of confidentiality mean?" the New York Republican told Newsmax's "Sunday Report." "That's not a legal term. That's code for Don't prosecute because it's the president's son."

House Oversight Committee Chair James Comer, R-Ky., told Newsmax last week that he has written a letter to the SEC seeking information about the Rosemont Seneca Bohai investigation, which resulted in prison sentences for Hunter Biden's associates, Devon Archer and Jason Galanis, but not for him.

"Anyone else would have been prosecuted, particularly if you are a member of the Trump family or anyone who supports President [Donald] Trump," Tenney said. "Look at all the people who have been prosecuted wrongfully, maliciously … we have a siege by our government against us based on party, which is exactly what we're not supposed to have. Justice is supposed to be blind."

Meanwhile, she praised Missouri Attorney General Andrew Bailey for his plans to sue the state of New York over Trump's trial and conviction on charges of falsifying business records.

"People use the term lawfare, which is appropriate, but malicious prosecution is to me, a way that a Letitia James should be disbarred," said Tenney. "Alvin Bragg should be disbarred and removed from office. Our governor, Kathy Hochul, has the power to remove district attorneys for this type of behavior. "

Tenney, responding to Trump's comments about Biden during his Philadelphia rally Saturday, said the former president is showing "tremendous self-control."

"He knows that this election is so important," she said. "He literally is the only person left who can save not just the United States, but the world and he must win, or we are going to have the United States just continue to go down this collision course, and it may be irreversible."

She also noted that she is the co-founder of the Election Integrity Caucus, and it is vital to "make voting great again this year."

"Everyone has got to vote," she said. "Lara Trump and Michael Whatley are running the RNC now and are going to make sure that we are keeping up with the Democrats' attempts to undermine our election process … we've got to win this.

"We've got to take back the House. We've got to take back the Senate, and President Trump has to lead our nation again out of just the absolute decline that we've seen in just a short period of time from a completely sleepy, creepy, corrupt president of the United States who needs to go."

