Mo. AG Bailey Suing N.Y. for 'Lawfare' in Trump Trial

Missouri Attorney General Andrew Bailey has announced his plans to sue the state of New York over former President Donald Trump's trial and conviction on charges of falsifying business records, saying the case was brought to interfere with Trump's presidential election campaign.

"I will be filing suit against the state of New York for their direct attack on our democratic process through unconstitutional lawfare against President Trump," Bailey, a Republican, posted on X Thursday night. "It's time to restore the rule of law."

"We have to fight back against a rogue prosecutor who is trying to take a presidential candidate off the campaign trail," he added. "It sabotages Missourians' right to a free and fair election."

Bailey's argument claims that the statute of limitations on misdemeanor business records falsification charges expired in 2019, and that Manhattan District Attorney Alvin Bragg never specified the "intent to commit another crime," reports Axios.

According to Bailey's office, the lawsuit will go to the U.S. Supreme Court as it involves one state suing another. The case will be titled "Missouri v. New York."

Last month, Bailey told Newsmax that it's clear that the Department of Justice colluded with Democrat prosecutors to go after Trump.

"Everyone can see the illicit nature of the prosecutions themselves," Bailey told Newsmax's "Rob Schmitt Tonight," adding that the New York case, as well as other claims against Trump, "are not supported by the facts and the law."

Bailey said he was demanding that the DOJ release communications with Manhattan District Attorney Alvin Bragg, New York Attorney General Letitia James, and Fulton County, Georgia, District Attorney Fani Willis.​​

He also pointed out that the third-highest-ranking DOJ official, Matthew Colangelo, was assigned to Bragg's office to help prosecute the case against Trump.

Meanwhile, Bailey is facing a primary challenge in August from Will Scharf, a member of Trump's legal team.