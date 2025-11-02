Christina Bobb to Newsmax: 'Still a Criminal Defendant' in Arctic Frost Probe

Former Trump attorney Christina Bobb told Newsmax on Sunday that she remains under criminal prosecution tied to the Biden-era "Arctic Frost" investigation, a federal probe that has ensnared several Republican officials and Trump allies across multiple states.

"I'm still a criminal defendant," Bobb told Newsmax's "Sunday Agenda," explaining that while her indictment was thrown out, the case itself remains active.

The Arctic Frost investigation, launched in April 2022 by the Federal Bureau of Investigation and later assigned to special counsel Jack Smith in November of that year, originally focused on alleged efforts to overturn the 2020 presidential election.

According to Bobb, roughly 50 individuals across Nevada, Wisconsin, and Arizona are still facing legal action related to the case.

Bobb described the operation as part of a broader effort by the Biden administration to target conservatives and said the investigation continues to affect dozens of people.

"I am listed among the files, along with all of the electors, all the Trump electors, and all of the Trump attorneys and associates in all of these states. We are all still being prosecuted," she said.

She drew a sharp contrast between President Donald Trump's approach to justice and that of former President Joe Biden, alleging Biden targeted "everyday Americans to try to silence us, people you've never heard of, people who just wanted to be politically active in their local area."

Trump, meanwhile, is going after the elected and appointed officials "who came after us," Bobb said.

She concluded by saying that despite the ongoing legal battles, she believes the truth will eventually prevail.

"It is sickening to me to see what they've done to everyday Americans," Bobb said. "You know the truth, it's a funny thing. It always has a way of coming out."

GET TODAY NEWSMAX+:

NEWSMAX is the fastest-growing cable news channel in America with more than 30 million people watching!

Reuters Institute reports NEWSMAX is one of the top news brands in the U.S.

You need to watch NEWSMAX today.

Get it with great shows from Rob Schmitt, Greta Van Susteren, Greg Kelly, Carl Higbie, Rob Finnerty – and many more!

Find the NEWSMAX channel on your cable system – Go Here Now

BEST OFFER:

Sign up for NEWSMAX+ and get NEWSMAX, our streaming channel NEWSMAX2 and our military channel World at War.

Find hundreds of shows, movies and specials.

Even get Jon Voight's special series and President Trump's comedy programs and much more!

Watch NEWSMAX+ on your smartphone or home TV app.

Watch NEWSMAX anytime, anywhere!

Start your FREE trial now: NewsmaxPlus.com