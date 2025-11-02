WATCH TV LIVE

Christina Bobb to Newsmax: 'Still a Criminal Defendant' in Arctic Frost Probe

By    |   Sunday, 02 November 2025 02:25 PM EST

Former Trump attorney Christina Bobb told Newsmax on Sunday that she remains under criminal prosecution tied to the Biden-era "Arctic Frost" investigation, a federal probe that has ensnared several Republican officials and Trump allies across multiple states.

"I'm still a criminal defendant," Bobb told Newsmax's "Sunday Agenda," explaining that while her indictment was thrown out, the case itself remains active.

The Arctic Frost investigation, launched in April 2022 by the Federal Bureau of Investigation and later assigned to special counsel Jack Smith in November of that year, originally focused on alleged efforts to overturn the 2020 presidential election.

According to Bobb, roughly 50 individuals across Nevada, Wisconsin, and Arizona are still facing legal action related to the case.

Bobb described the operation as part of a broader effort by the Biden administration to target conservatives and said the investigation continues to affect dozens of people.

"I am listed among the files, along with all of the electors, all the Trump electors, and all of the Trump attorneys and associates in all of these states. We are all still being prosecuted," she said.

She drew a sharp contrast between President Donald Trump's approach to justice and that of former President Joe Biden, alleging Biden targeted "everyday Americans to try to silence us, people you've never heard of, people who just wanted to be politically active in their local area."

Trump, meanwhile, is going after the elected and appointed officials "who came after us," Bobb said.

She concluded by saying that despite the ongoing legal battles, she believes the truth will eventually prevail.

"It is sickening to me to see what they've done to everyday Americans," Bobb said. "You know the truth, it's a funny thing. It always has a way of coming out."

Former Trump attorney Christina Bobb told Newsmax on Sunday that she remains under criminal prosecution tied to the Biden-era "Arctic Frost" investigation, a federal probe that has ensnared several Republican officials and Trump allies across multiple states.
