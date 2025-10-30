WATCH TV LIVE

FBI Director Patel Pushes Out 'Arctic Frost' Agent

By    |   Thursday, 30 October 2025 11:24 PM EDT

An FBI agent who sought to frost out President Donald Trump's election integrity pursuits after the 2020 election has been forced out by FBI Director Kash Patel, two people told MSNBC.

Aaron Tapp is a 22-year veteran of the bureau who specialized in fraud and financial and cybercrimes, his Linkedin profile says.

Tapp's name appeared in documents recently released by Senate Republicans related to "Arctic Frost," an FBI investigation into actions by Trump and his team following the 2020 election.

Democrats used the pursuit of Trump after Jan. 6 certified the election for former President Joe Biden to indict Trump on charges of conspiracy and fraud. The charges were later dropped.

Documents released by Congress indicate that 45 people closely affiliated with Trump were identified for potential investigation under Arctic Frost, and the investigators asked for $16,000 in travel expenses to conduct over 40 interviews.

And 111 others within Trump's wider political circle, including former adviser Steve Bannon, former New York City Mayor Rudy Giuliani, former chief of staff Mark Meadows, attorneys John Eastman and Jeffrey Clark, and Rep. Scott Perry, R-Pa., were given scrutiny.

Tapp's firing comes after Senate Republicans released internal FBI documents related to Arctic Frost, including 197 subpoenas. Several members of Congress were named in the subpoenas.

The Oversight Project, a popular X account, has been targeting the people involved in Arctic Frost, including Tapp.

Sam Barron

Sam Barron has almost two decades of experience covering a wide range of topics including politics, crime and business.

© 2025 Newsmax. All rights reserved.


