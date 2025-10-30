Rep. Hunt to Newsmax: Trump 'Needs Fighters'

Rep. Wesley Hunt, R-Texas, told Newsmax that the landslide of revelations surrounding the Arctic Frost spy campaign by Democrats against Republicans makes the point that President Donald Trump "needs fighters."

Hunt told "The Chris Salcedo Show" on Thursday that, "President Trump, while he was running for president, he did say these words, they're not coming after me, they're coming after you. I'm the guy that's standing in their way."

Hunt said America is now finding out how prophetic that was. "And now we are finding how true that rings at this point and at this stage in our country," he said.

Hunt said the idea that Democrats would unleash government agents to spy on hundreds of Republicans and associates shows the depth of the issue.

"If they are willing to spy on United States Republican senators," said Hunt, "what will they be willing to do to the average American, to the average American populace, to the average American public?"

This is a moment of reckoning, Hunt said, adding, "And what people have to understand is that we fought for President Trump. He came back to win the second election. We have got to get in line with the America First agenda, and that calls for fighters."

The Texas representative who is running for Senate said times have changed, and conservatives need to be more active. "The American people put President Trump back in office for this very reason, to not be squishy, to not revert back to our Bush-era ways, to not revert back to our RINO [Republican in name only] ways. He wants us to fight. He needs fighters," Hunt explained.

For some, he said, it may not be easy to become more active standing up for conservative values. But now is the time, he said. "We have got to fight for our rights, fight for the rights of the American public, and, most importantly, push back against the radical liberals that want to see us gone," Hunt said.

Republican investigators say Operation Arctic Frost involved the Biden-era FBI secretly obtaining phone metadata from eight GOP senators, one House member, and hundreds of Republican-aligned figures and groups in early 2021.

Records indicate that at least 197 subpoenas were issued targeting 34 individuals and 163 businesses, with over 430 people ultimately swept into the surveillance effort.

Republican lawmakers and Trump are demanding full disclosure, calling it one of the most serious political spying abuses in years.

GET TODAY NEWSMAX+:

NEWSMAX is the fastest-growing cable news channel in America with more than 30 million people watching!

Reuters Institute reports NEWSMAX is one of the top news brands in the U.S.

You need to watch NEWSMAX today.

Get it with great shows from Rob Schmitt, Greta Van Susteren, Greg Kelly, Carl Higbie, Rob Finnerty – and many more!

Find the NEWSMAX channel on your cable system – Go Here Now

BEST OFFER:

Sign up for NEWSMAX+ and get NEWSMAX, our streaming channel NEWSMAX2 and our military channel World at War.

Find hundreds of shows, movies and specials.

Even get Jon Voight's special series and President Trump's comedy programs and much more!

Watch NEWSMAX+ on your smartphone or home TV app.

Watch NEWSMAX anytime, anywhere!

Start your FREE trial now: NewsmaxPlus.com