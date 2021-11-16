Chris Christie to Newsmax: Not Worried About Trump Reaction to Book

Former New Jersey Gov. Chris Christie tells Newsmax he is not worried about former President Trump's reaction to his new book in which he says Republicans need to let go of the past and focus on the future.

Trump already has criticized Christie for his calls to look past claims of election fraud in the 2020 presidential election, so "Republican Rescue: Saving the Party From Truth Deniers, Conspiracy Theorists, and the Dangerous Policies of Joe Biden" is unlikely to gain a Trump endorsement.

Appearing Tuesday on "Spicer & Co.", Christie told hosts Sean Spicer and Lyndsay Keith that he and Trump have been friends for 20 years, and he's always been candid with him.

"During that period of time, I served as U.S. attorney and governor," Christie said. Trump was a real estate developer in Christie's state of New Jersey and then the two ran against each other as GOP presidential primary candidates, he noted.

"During all those times, we've had very candid conversations with each other," he said. "We disagreed with each other both privately and publicly, and it's never changed the nature of the relationship. And I'm confident that this won't change it either. Friends tell each other the truth; that's what they're supposed to do."

In his book, Christie makes recommendations for Republicans to focus on getting the party back to where it was. He said the most important thing is getting education back in the hands of parents.

"Make ourselves the pro-school choice party, the pro-school voucher party and the pro-parental control party," he said. "If there's a choice between parents controlling a child's education or the teachers union, it's a very easy choice for me.

"Joe Biden and his wife, who is a member of the teachers union, want the teachers union to control what our children learn," Christie said, adding that Democrats want to teach children to distinguish people based on race and make them "not be proud to be Americans."

