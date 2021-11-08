Trump Hammers Christie for Call to Move Past 2020 Election Claims

Former President Donald Trump on Monday decried former New Jersey Gov. Chris Christie's call to Republicans to move past claims that the 2020 election had been stolen from Trump.

Christie, a former ally to Trump, told the Republican Jewish Coalition's conference in Las Vegas, according to The Hill, to ''plan for tomorrow, not a grievance about yesterday.''

Christie warned that ''winning campaigns are always the campaigns that look forward, not backwards,'' and that Republicans would pay a political price if they continue to look back toward the 2020 presidential election. But the speech drew mixed applause.

Afterward, Trump criticized Christie for his comment.

''Chris Christie, who just made a speech at the Republican Jewish Coalition (RJC) in Las Vegas, was just absolutely massacred by his statements that Republicans have to move on from the past, meaning the 2020 Election Fraud. Everybody remembers that Chris left New Jersey with a less than 9% approval rating — a record low, and they didn't want to hear this from him!''

The debate between the two comes at a time when Republicans are questioning whether they should attach themselves to the former president before the 2022 midterm elections.

But despite the reproach by some, Glenn Youngkin, the governor-elect of Virginia, and others appear to be using or have used a Trump endorsement as a model for success.

Unexpectedly, Youngkin won and outperformed in parts of Virginia that the Republican Party believed had been lost.