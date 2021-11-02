Chris Christie: Biden Sends 'Wrong Image' at Climate Summit When He 'Falls Asleep'

Former New Jersey GOP Gov. Chris Christie said Tuesday that President Joe Biden is sending the "wrong image . . . about America's vitality" when he "falls asleep" at the U.N. climate summit in Glasgow.

Christie, during an interview with Fox News' "Fox & Friends," referred to a viral clip of Biden closing his eyes for about 20 seconds during the summit's opening speeches Monday.

"What you see out there is the continuing work of the Biden administration and this president in particular for running around the world . . . apologizing for the United States," the former governor said. "That's not what a president should be doing, and it doesn't make us have a greater standing in the world and makes us have a lesser one. When you combine with that, that our president falls asleep during what he says is an 'extraordinarily important and vital climate summit,' that's just the wrong image to send about America's vitality, about America's energy, about America's leadership in the world."

He added, "I don't understand what this president has done. He ran as a uniter, he ran as a moderating force, and now he's become the number one voice of liberals and progressives."

Christie went on to compliment Sen. Joe Manchin, D-W.Va., saying, "when Joe Manchin says he's going to stand up for the truth, he's going to stand up for the truth. He is not going to vote for a bill that he hasn't read and he's not going to support some of these things. People should take his word for it, Joe Manchin is the most popular figure in West Virginia politics and has been for nearly 20 years. He is not worried about what the liberal progressives are saying about him in Washington, D.C.

"He cares about what families are saying about him in Wheeling, West Virginia."