Fleitz, Mills to Newsmax: China Flexing Its Muscles With Biden in Charge

Joe Biden is the "weakest president possible in terms of lame ducks," which presents an opportunity for China to "move in and flex its muscles," says former CIA analyst Fred Fleitz.

"Many of us were saying early in the year that with Biden's weakness, we were going to see incredible instability and our adversaries trying things they would not have ordinarily tried," Fleitz said Monday during an appearance on Newsmax's "The Chris Salcedo Show."

"Now, Biden is the weakest president possible in terms of lame ducks. He's the lamest of lame ducks. I think this is an opportunity for China to move in and flex its muscles, put a real warning through to Taiwan, and I think it's pretty certain that if [Vice President] Kamala Harris wins the election, China will move on Taiwan.

"It will try to take out Taiwan, probably by the middle of a Harris presidency. I think that's why China is working very hard right now to stop [former President] Donald Trump from winning this election," Fleitz added.

China's military drills around Taiwan is a "very high level of activity" that is "very concerning," added Col. John Mills, who was also on the program.

"China is conducting 'Joint Sword-2024B' because they just did A not too long ago. This is very concerning. [Taiwanese] President Lai [Ching-te] just gave a speech that said, 'China, you are not the motherland. You are not the dominant country,' which enraged China," Mills told Salcedo.

"There's six areas around Taiwan that they are actively essentially practicing a quarantine. When I was in Taiwan three weeks ago, that's what they said. They're concerned about a quarantine. Within six months, a complete quarantine on the ocean, in the air, and the cutting of undersea cables. This is getting extremely serious," he added.

