China Completes Military Drills Surrounding Taiwan

China completed military drills surrounding Taiwan on Monday, the Chinese military said in a statement.

China further stated that the day of war games near Taiwan was a warning to the "separatist acts of Taiwan independence forces," drawing condemnation from the Taipei and U.S. governments.

China's defence ministry vowed to take further action against Taiwan if needed, "until the Taiwan issue is completely resolved", saying the drills were an increase in pressure against Taiwan independence.

Democratically governed Taiwan had been bracing for more war games since last week's national day speech by President Lai Ching-te, but some analysts said Monday's actions seemed calibrated to avoid inflaming the U.S. presidential race.

Lai's address was condemned by Beijing after he said China had no right to represent Taiwan even as he offered to cooperate with Beijing, which views Taiwan as China's own territory.

The Chinese military's Eastern Theatre Command said the "Joint Sword-2024B" drills took place in the Taiwan Strait and areas to the north, south and east of Taiwan.

"The drill also serves as a stern warning to the separatist acts of Taiwan independence forces. It is a legitimate and necessary operation for safeguarding state sovereignty and national unity," it said in a statement.

The command announced the end of the drills on Monday evening, and no further large-scale drills have yet been announced.