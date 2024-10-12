WATCH TV LIVE

Skip to main content
Tags: gordon chang | book | threat | china | united states | ccp

Gordon Chang to Newsmax: China Thinks It's in a Struggle With US

By    |   Saturday, 12 October 2024 04:15 PM EDT

China believes it's in an existential struggle with the United States because of who we are, author Gordon Chang told Newsmax.

Speaking with "Saturday Report" about his new book "Plan Red: China's Project to Destroy America," Chang said China sees the U.S. as a threat "because of who we are."

"We have American policymakers, we have leaders who fundamentally misunderstand China's assault on our country," Chang said. "They think we're at peace. They think we can cooperate with the Chinese regime.

"But the Chinese regime believes it is in an existential struggle with the U.S. And the reason they believe that is not anything we say or do ... it's because of who we are.

"You have an insecure regime in Beijing," he said.

The Chinese regime "is worried about the inspirational impact of our values and form of governance on the Chinese people, which means that the Communist Party believes it must destroy the United States in order for it to be secure in China," Chang said.

About NEWSMAX TV:

NEWSMAX is the fastest-growing cable news channel in America!

  • Find Newsmax channel in your home via cable and satellite systems – More Info Here
  • Watch Newsmax+ on your home TV app or smartphone and watch it anywhere! Try it for FREE – See More Here: NewsmaxPlus.com

Nick Koutsobinas

Nick Koutsobinas, a Newsmax writer, has years of news reporting experience. A graduate from Missouri State University’s philosophy program, he focuses on exposing corruption and censorship.

© 2024 Newsmax. All rights reserved.


Click Here to comment on this article
Share
Newsmax-Tv
China believes it's in an existential struggle with the United States because of who we are, author Gordon Chang told Newsmax.
gordon chang, book, threat, china, united states, ccp
220
2024-15-12
Saturday, 12 October 2024 04:15 PM
Newsmax Media, Inc.

Sign up for Newsmax’s Daily Newsletter

Receive breaking news and original analysis - sent right to your inbox.

(Optional for Local News)
Privacy: We never share your email address.
Join the Newsmax Community
Read and Post Comments
Please review Community Guidelines before posting a comment.
 
TOP

Interest-Based Advertising | Do not sell or share my personal information

Newsmax, Moneynews, Newsmax Health, and Independent. American. are registered trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc. Newsmax TV, and Newsmax World are trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc.

NEWSMAX.COM
America's News Page
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved
Download the NewsmaxTV App
Get the NewsmaxTV App for iOS Get the NewsmaxTV App for Android Scan QR code to get the NewsmaxTV App
NEWSMAX.COM
America's News Page
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved