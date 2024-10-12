Gordon Chang to Newsmax: China Thinks It's in a Struggle With US

China believes it's in an existential struggle with the United States because of who we are, author Gordon Chang told Newsmax.

Speaking with "Saturday Report" about his new book "Plan Red: China's Project to Destroy America," Chang said China sees the U.S. as a threat "because of who we are."

"We have American policymakers, we have leaders who fundamentally misunderstand China's assault on our country," Chang said. "They think we're at peace. They think we can cooperate with the Chinese regime.

"But the Chinese regime believes it is in an existential struggle with the U.S. And the reason they believe that is not anything we say or do ... it's because of who we are.

"You have an insecure regime in Beijing," he said.

The Chinese regime "is worried about the inspirational impact of our values and form of governance on the Chinese people, which means that the Communist Party believes it must destroy the United States in order for it to be secure in China," Chang said.

About NEWSMAX TV:

NEWSMAX is the fastest-growing cable news channel in America!

Find Newsmax channel in your home via cable and satellite systems – More Info Here

channel in via cable and satellite systems – Watch Newsmax+ on your home TV app or smartphone and watch it anywhere! Try it for FREE – See More Here: NewsmaxPlus.com