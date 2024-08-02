WATCH TV LIVE

Tags: caroline sunshine | kamala harris | mainstream media | california

Caroline Sunshine to Newsmax: Harris 'Is Fake, Fake, Fake'

Friday, 02 August 2024 09:40 PM EDT

The mainstream media is coddling Vice President Kamala Harris, Caroline Sunshine, the deputy communications director for the Trump campaign, told Newsmax Friday.

"They know how fundamentally unlikable she is," Sunshine said on "Prime News." "They know how bad her policy record is. They're going to coddle her. They're going to make sure she never has to take a tough question, never has to sit for a tough interview."

Sunshine believes those tactics will backfire.

"The American people are smarter than that. The American people haven't trusted the liberal mainstream media in a long time, just like they don't trust Kamala Harris for the same reasons.

"She is fake, fake, fake. She flipflops on every policy issue because she knows, too, how deeply unpopular her own policies are with the American people," Sunshine said.

"She's fake, fake, fake. She's a California liberal. She's going to ban fracking. She's going to keep that border wide open."

"And then you know what she's going to do? She's going to fly home in her private jet to her Prius in California, because she's one of those out-of-touch limousine liberals," she said.

"The liberal mainstream media knows this, which is why they are working overtime to be her PR company."

Sam Barron

Sam Barron has almost two decades of experience covering a wide range of topics including politics, crime and business.

Friday, 02 August 2024 09:40 PM
